Advertisement

Former Beaufort County sheriff’s deputy talks about campaign for sheriff

Beaufort County sheriff candidate Corey Rogerson.
Beaufort County sheriff candidate Corey Rogerson.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A former Beaufort County deputy who says he was fired unexpectedly earlier this year by the sheriff is now running for the office and sat down with WITN to discuss his campaign.

Corey Rogerson of Chocowinity says he is running in next year’s election as a Democrat.

Rogerson was among five sheriff’s office employees who were fired in May by current Sheriff Ernie Coleman.

Rogerson says he was never given a reason for his dismissal. He says running for the office has nothing to do with his departure, and that he’s always had a passion for serving the public.

The Washington native says he worked for the police department there for 10 years before spending over two years with the sheriff’s office. He says he wants to build stronger relationships in the various communities across the county and bring more resources to inmates in the detention center.

Rogerson says, “To bring services to people and individuals there that suffer from mental illness and drug addiction. We can provide services to reduce the recidivism rates.”

WITN reached out to the current sheriff for comment but has not heard back.

Signs around the county indicate that Sheriff Coleman intends to run for a third term.

Scott Hammonds announced in the spring that he will seek the office while campaign signs for Petre Franks can be seen around the county as well.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Heavy downpours will continue along and east of highway 17 Wednesday.
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rain ending west to east
Corey Rogerson
Former Beaufort County deputy announces run for sheriff
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Jones County remembering Sheriff Danny Heath
Man dies in Pamlico Sound kayak accident

Latest News

Work underway on Havelock bypass
Work is underway on a bypass that will get you around Havelock.
Work underway on Havelock bypass
UNC System requiring vaccinations or weekly tests at all universities
North Carolina being more generous with vaccine incentives
Craven County organization advises people fearing eviction to be proactive during the moratorium