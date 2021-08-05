Former Beaufort County sheriff’s deputy talks about campaign for sheriff

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A former Beaufort County deputy who says he was fired unexpectedly earlier this year by the sheriff is now running for the office and sat down with WITN to discuss his campaign.

Corey Rogerson of Chocowinity says he is running in next year’s election as a Democrat.

Rogerson was among five sheriff’s office employees who were fired in May by current Sheriff Ernie Coleman.

Rogerson says he was never given a reason for his dismissal. He says running for the office has nothing to do with his departure, and that he’s always had a passion for serving the public.

The Washington native says he worked for the police department there for 10 years before spending over two years with the sheriff’s office. He says he wants to build stronger relationships in the various communities across the county and bring more resources to inmates in the detention center.

Rogerson says, “To bring services to people and individuals there that suffer from mental illness and drug addiction. We can provide services to reduce the recidivism rates.”

WITN reached out to the current sheriff for comment but has not heard back.

Signs around the county indicate that Sheriff Coleman intends to run for a third term.

Scott Hammonds announced in the spring that he will seek the office while campaign signs for Petre Franks can be seen around the county as well.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.