ENC health officials urge vaccines before the new school year starts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The summer break is winding down for students and now health officials are encouraging families who have children eligible for the vaccine, to get their shot before the new school year begins.

The number of pediatric COVID-19 cases around the country over the last two weeks has drastically increased, and that’s why Doctor Ron May says it’s important that families strongly consider getting their child a coronavirus vaccine.

“I would certainly encourage anyone with a child who’s aged 12 and older to get a vaccine for their children for the children’s sake but also for the people around them,” said Dr. May.

Dr. May says if parents are having any reservations about the inoculation, that they should reach out to a health professional. “I think they should talk to their child’s pediatrician. They can ask their own doctor how they feel about it.”

Even if your child is not able to get their vaccine or if you choose not to vaccinate your child Dr. May says it’s crucial that you continue to have conversations with your children about COVID-19 especially as they get ready to head back to the classroom.

“Talk with their children about being careful, you know not being around people who are sick if at all possible and doing the things that have been talked about all along about trying to have a reasonable social distancing and the schools will decide about masks and whether they will be mandated or not,” explained Dr. May.

CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern is hoping that an upcoming back-to-school vaccine clinic will help get more shots in arms. For Infection Prevention Manager, Cathy Fischer this is the only way she says we’ll get past this pandemic.

“We’re definitely here in Craven County and across the state seeing a surge in cases right now and this Delta variant is really causing that surge and I do recommend that people go ahead and get vaccinated, we’re not going to get through this until we get enough people vaccinated,” said Fischer.

The clinic is being held at Cherry Point United Methodist Church in Havelock from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7th. Event organizers say an appointment is not required but is strongly recommended to ensure they have enough of the vaccine available. You can make an appointment by emailing cfischer@carolinaeasthealth.com or by calling (252)633-8235.

The church hosting the clinic will also be giving away school supplies and giving away one $300.00 shopping spree.

