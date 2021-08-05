DEPUTIES: Man facing child porn charges in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man is facing child pornography charges here in the east.

Yancairo Nunez, 33, of Jacksonville, was arrested and charged by deputies Thursday with 3 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that its Internet Crimes Against Children Unit worked with Homeland Security Investigation and the SBI after getting a tip Nunez was sharing child porn online.

A warrant was executed at the man’s home on Coles Farm Drive where deputies said inappropriate images and videos of children were found on his computer.

Nunez is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

If you have information about this case call 910-455-3113.

