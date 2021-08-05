Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Man facing child porn charges in Onslow County

Yancairo Nunez
Yancairo Nunez(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man is facing child pornography charges here in the east.

Yancairo Nunez, 33, of Jacksonville, was arrested and charged by deputies Thursday with 3 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that its Internet Crimes Against Children Unit worked with Homeland Security Investigation and the SBI after getting a tip Nunez was sharing child porn online.

A warrant was executed at the man’s home on Coles Farm Drive where deputies said inappropriate images and videos of children were found on his computer.

Nunez is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

If you have information about this case call 910-455-3113.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Roy Cooper during a briefing on August 4, 2021.
North Carolina logs another +3,400 COVID-19 cases as Cooper calls for more vaccinations
How much rain did we get? 24-hour rainfall numbers for parts of ENC
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty Day Thursday
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Sheriff Danny Heath services finalized

Latest News

Atlantic Beach Music Festival
Atlantic Beach Music Festival kicks off Saturday
Beaufort County Community College is making masks mandatory for students, faculty, and staff...
Beaufort County Community College mandating indoor masks
Onslow Memorial sees 525% jump in COVID-19 patients in past month
North Carolina logs over 4,300 new cases of COVID-19