Congratulations: Director retires after nearly 40 years at WITN

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is proud to announce the retirement of one of our veteran directors, Tom Gabriel.

Tom is retiring as a long-time director from WITN’s Production/Operations Department, where he has spent the last 39 years.

Tom began his career at WITN on Oct. 28, 1981, and during his time at the station, the UNC graduate has been a leader, mentor and friend to many people at the station.

Throughout his career, Tom has directed countless 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts, as well as live broadcasts of sporting events, including ACC and ECU football, basketball, baseball and more.

Tom is an avid UNC and Miami Dolphins fan as well as a father of three children. We have no doubt he will be very busy at home with his children, but hopefully he will find some time to enjoy watching his teams play in retirement.

His WITN family will miss him dearly each week, but we know he is looking forward to spending time with his wife and family, and we are glad he has this opportunity.

Tom has worked hard throughout his career, and he has earned some much-deserved relaxation. Congratulations Tom!

