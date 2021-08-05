Advertisement

Can I get ‘long COVID’ if I’m infected after vaccination?

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Can I get ‘long COVID’ if I’m infected after vaccination?

It’s unclear, but researchers are studying the chances of long-term symptoms developing in anyone who might get infected after vaccination.

The COVID-19 vaccines in use around the world are effective at preventing severe illness and death from the coronavirus, but some people do get infected after the shots. With such “breakthrough” cases, health experts say the vaccines should help lessen the severity of any illness people experience.

But researchers are also looking at whether those breakthrough cases could lead to long COVID-19, which is when people experience persistent, returning or new symptoms a month or more after an infection. The condition can develop after severe initial infections or even in those who initially had mild or no symptoms.

Some estimates indicate about 30% of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients develop long-term symptoms, including shortness of breath, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, insomnia and brain fog. Similar symptoms can develop after other viral infections, too.

A small study from Israel published recently found apparent long COVID-19 in several health workers with breakthrough infections. They developed mild symptoms including cough, fatigue and weakness that persisted for at least six weeks.

Larger studies are ongoing.

Researchers don’t know why symptoms linger, but believe some symptoms reflect lung scarring or damage to other organs from severe initial infections. Another theory suggests that the virus may linger in the body and trigger an immune response that leads to the symptoms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Roy Cooper during a briefing on August 4, 2021.
North Carolina logs another +3,400 COVID-19 cases as Cooper calls for more vaccinations
How much rain did we get? 24-hour rainfall numbers for parts of ENC
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty Day Thursday
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Sheriff Danny Heath services finalized

Latest News

Onslow Memorial sees 525% jump in COVID-19 patients in past month
North Carolina logs over 4,300 new cases of COVID-19
Raleigh Skeleton
‘See you soon, idiots’: Raleigh man puts 13-ft skeleton in his yard to encourage vaccinations
The CDC says the delta variant of COVID-19 now makes up more than 93% of new cases.
Debate continues on mask mandates as delta variant takes over