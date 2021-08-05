Bill tightening North Carolina sheriff candidate rejection gets final OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina legislature has agreed that people convicted of a felony can’t run for sheriff even if it’s been removed from their criminal records.

The House voted on Wednesday to accept Senate changes to a measure that clarifies how to carry out a 2010 addition to North Carolina’s constitution barring convicted felons from running for sheriff.

The bill now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. Criminal offenders have been able to get some felonies removed from their records for a decade.

The bill says a candidate must provide a form confirming the person has no felonies, even if one was expunged.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.