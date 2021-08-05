Advertisement

Bill tightening North Carolina sheriff candidate rejection gets final OK

sheriff
sheriff(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina legislature has agreed that people convicted of a felony can’t run for sheriff even if it’s been removed from their criminal records.

The House voted on Wednesday to accept Senate changes to a measure that clarifies how to carry out a 2010 addition to North Carolina’s constitution barring convicted felons from running for sheriff.

The bill now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. Criminal offenders have been able to get some felonies removed from their records for a decade.

The bill says a candidate must provide a form confirming the person has no felonies, even if one was expunged.

