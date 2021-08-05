Beaufort County Community College mandating indoor masks

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina campus is requiring masks to be worn indoors this fall.

Beaufort County Community College is making masks mandatory for students, faculty, and staff when classes resume on Monday. This includes those who are fully vaccinated.

BCCC says it is following CDC guidelines for masks indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission rates. Beaufort, Hyde, and Washington counties are currently experiencing substantial transmission, while Tyrrell County is high, the college says.

The college says the mask mandate will not apply to people while in their offices or workspaces alone, or for people outside.

BCCC says it is not reinstating social distancing but will maintain ongoing disinfection of all areas on campus.

