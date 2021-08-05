Advertisement

Beaufort County Community College mandating indoor masks

Beaufort County Community College is making masks mandatory for students, faculty, and staff...
Beaufort County Community College is making masks mandatory for students, faculty, and staff when classes resume on Monday.(BCCC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina campus is requiring masks to be worn indoors this fall.

Beaufort County Community College is making masks mandatory for students, faculty, and staff when classes resume on Monday. This includes those who are fully vaccinated.

BCCC says it is following CDC guidelines for masks indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission rates. Beaufort, Hyde, and Washington counties are currently experiencing substantial transmission, while Tyrrell County is high, the college says.

The college says the mask mandate will not apply to people while in their offices or workspaces alone, or for people outside.

BCCC says it is not reinstating social distancing but will maintain ongoing disinfection of all areas on campus.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Roy Cooper during a briefing on August 4, 2021.
North Carolina logs another +3,400 COVID-19 cases as Cooper calls for more vaccinations
How much rain did we get? 24-hour rainfall numbers for parts of ENC
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty Day Thursday
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Sheriff Danny Heath services finalized

Latest News

Onslow Memorial sees 525% jump in COVID-19 patients in past month
North Carolina logs over 4,300 new cases of COVID-19
Can I get ‘long COVID’ if I’m infected after vaccination?
Raleigh Skeleton
‘See you soon, idiots’: Raleigh man puts 13-ft skeleton in his yard to encourage vaccinations