Atlantic Beach Music Festival kicks off Saturday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The 7th Annual Atlantic Beach Music Festival is set to kick off this weekend.

The festival on the boardwalk at the Circle will run from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The free event will feature four live musical performances, The Band of Oz from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Jim Quick and The Coastline Band 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m., The Embers 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., then finally The Mighty Saints of Soul 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Shuttles will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Carteret Community College, DoubleTree, and Crow’s Nest Shopping Center.

Those who plan to ride the shuttle will be allowed to bring coolers limited to 32 quarts or smaller and may be inspected by driver. Large bags will be inspected by the driver, and passengers will be limited to one folding chair per person. No open containers of any type will be allowed on the shuttle.

Food trucks will be on site serving attendees. Event organizers say no pets or glass containers will be allowed at the festival.

