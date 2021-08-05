Animals lives at risk if not adopted in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some animals days could be numbered at the Beaufort County Animal Shelter because the shelter is completely full, making it difficult to take in any more rescues.

Pets can be a great addition to a family and the Beaufort County Animal Shelter has many to choose from.

“My pet gets treated like my child because now that I have adopted her, I have a responsibility to her for the rest of my life. It’s like getting married.”

Ashley Jarvis is an Animal Control Officer and says during the summer months, kitten and cat season are hectic at the shelter.

The shelter typically becomes overrun with feline friends needing a home.

She says adoptions are pretty steady but they are getting to the point where they are getting more in than they can adopt out.

She also says the shelter hasn’t euthanized a friendly animal in over a year, but with the shelter at capacity, the dogs and cats time could be limited.

One thing you can do to prevent an overrun at local animal shelters is to get your dog and cat spayed and neutered so unwanted litters and animals aren’t taken in.

Another way to help is to stop by the shelter and see if you are able to adopt an animal.

If you aren’t able to adopt a pet you can always foster one!

For more information, head to the Beaufort Animal Control website.

Beaufort County Animal Control says by law, it’s required that you report any stray animal you see so it can be taken in and evaluated before being put up for adoption.

