UNC System requiring vaccinations or weekly tests at all universities

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The University of North Carolina System will soon require students at all of its universities either to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 tests.

The system says it will operate this fall under a “Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly” requirement for students.

“Universities are collecting information on students’ vaccination status, and any unvaccinated students will be subject to weekly, or more frequent, testing,” said UNC System chief of staff Norma Houston.

UNC operates 17 universities across the state, including East Carolina University.

Houston said UNC President Peter Hans will issue guidance this week on extending the same policy to faculty and staff. “It is only fair that we ask our employees to abide by the same safety protocols we’ve already put in place for our students,” Houston said.

