Advertisement

UNC System requiring vaccinations or weekly tests at all universities

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The University of North Carolina System will soon require students at all of its universities either to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 tests.

The system says it will operate this fall under a “Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly” requirement for students.

“Universities are collecting information on students’ vaccination status, and any unvaccinated students will be subject to weekly, or more frequent, testing,” said UNC System chief of staff Norma Houston.

UNC operates 17 universities across the state, including East Carolina University.

Houston said UNC President Peter Hans will issue guidance this week on extending the same policy to faculty and staff. “It is only fair that we ask our employees to abide by the same safety protocols we’ve already put in place for our students,” Houston said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Heavy downpours will continue along and east of highway 17 Wednesday.
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rain ending west to east
Corey Rogerson
Former Beaufort County deputy announces run for sheriff
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Jones County remembering Sheriff Danny Heath
Man dies in Pamlico Sound kayak accident

Latest News

Martin General Hospital
Martin General imposing visitor restrictions again
Audrey Chavous is the third $1-million winner for getting her vaccination.
Third $1 million vaccine lottery winner introduced
Governor Roy Cooper during a briefing on August 4, 2021.
North Carolina logs another +3,400 COVID-19 cases as Cooper calls for more vaccinations
Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force deliver an update on COVID-19 cases and...
More North Carolinians getting COVID shot amid delta variant