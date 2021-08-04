Third $1 million vaccine lottery winner introduced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state got to meet the latest person to win $1 million for rolling up their sleeve for a COVID-19 vaccine.

At Wednesday’s COVID-19 update, Governor Roy Cooper introduced Audrey Chavous as the third recipient of the huge cash prize.

Chavous is from Winston-Salem and an incoming freshman at Fayetteville State University.

Chavous said she couldn’t believe she’d been selected.

“I honestly didn’t think it was a real thing. I thought it was spam mail when I saw it in my e-mail. I’m ecstatic, over the moon. I have no words to describe how happy I am,” Chavous said.

She said that she chose to get the vaccine not only for the safety of others but herself. She lamented what the pandemic did to her senior year of high school.

At the podium, she asked others to do their research and they will find that the benefits outweigh the risks.

Chavous said she plans to use the money to pay for college as well as invest some of it.

The state said is has not yet made contact with the third person to win the scholarship money set aside for those under 18.

