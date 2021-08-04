Tar Heel Little League of Greenville hits the road for Southeast Regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tar Heel Little League of Greenville will represent North Carolina starting Friday at the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Georgia. The team got some support from local businesses to get a charter bus to go to the tournament. They loaded up, had a good luck prayer, and went on their way with big dreams of a trip to Williamsport depending upon their play.

“We’ve been together since we were 10 and we won the regional,” says Luke Tyndall, “We won the regional our 10 year old year. If we can do that, we can win it this year.”

“That’s our dream,” says Landon Scott, “We’ve got a pretty good chance. Our team is pretty good. We got it. It’s very special. I just want to reach out to our donors who gave us the opportunity to take this bus.”

“It’s a big time. We’re very proud of these boys, we’re very proud of these parents,” says head coach Corey Scott, “We are hoping to go down and win in Warner Robins as well. We want to go to Williamsport. That is our dream. This is not it for us so we want to make sure we got another stop.”

