Advertisement

State Highway Patrol announces major promotion

Maj. Daryl Conley and Lt. Col. Donna Carter
Maj. Daryl Conley and Lt. Col. Donna Carter(N.C. Highway Patrol)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has announced a major promotion within its ranks.

The state says that Major Daryl Conley will be assuming the rank of lieutenant colonel on August 9th.

Conley will be taking over for Lt. Col. Donna Carter who will be retiring on September 1st.

“Lt. Col. Carter has proven herself to be an accomplished leader in our great organization, amongst those accomplishments is that of being the first woman to achieve the rank of lieutenant colonel.  While her valued contributions will be missed, we are excited to welcome Lt. Col. Conley into this new role,” said Col. Freddy Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, in a press release, “Lt. Col. Conley brings a wealth of organizational knowledge, coupled with the hands-on field experience needed to positively impact our agency and state.”

We’re told that Conley is a native of Rutherford County and has began his career as a trooper in Burke County in 1996. A graduate of Winston-Salem State University, the highway patrol said that Conley is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy class #278.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Heavy downpours will continue along and east of highway 17 Wednesday.
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Rain shifts east of highway 17 Wednesday
Corey Rogerson
Former Beaufort County deputy announces run for sheriff
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Jones County remembering Sheriff Danny Heath
Man dies in Pamlico Sound kayak accident

Latest News

How much rain did we get? 24-hour rainfall numbers for parts of ENC
Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force deliver an update on COVID-19 cases and...
More North Carolinians getting COVID shot amid delta variant
(Source: Gray News)
2,000+ without power in Duplin County
Car crashes
New Bern police responding to weather-related crashes