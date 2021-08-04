State Highway Patrol announces major promotion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has announced a major promotion within its ranks.

The state says that Major Daryl Conley will be assuming the rank of lieutenant colonel on August 9th.

Conley will be taking over for Lt. Col. Donna Carter who will be retiring on September 1st.

“Lt. Col. Carter has proven herself to be an accomplished leader in our great organization, amongst those accomplishments is that of being the first woman to achieve the rank of lieutenant colonel. While her valued contributions will be missed, we are excited to welcome Lt. Col. Conley into this new role,” said Col. Freddy Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, in a press release, “Lt. Col. Conley brings a wealth of organizational knowledge, coupled with the hands-on field experience needed to positively impact our agency and state.”

We’re told that Conley is a native of Rutherford County and has began his career as a trooper in Burke County in 1996. A graduate of Winston-Salem State University, the highway patrol said that Conley is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy class #278.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.