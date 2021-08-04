Silver Alert: Police looking for woman last seen in Rocky Mount
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police need your help finding a woman who was last seen in Rocky Mount.
Rocky Mount police issued a statewide Silver Alert for 37-year-old Stephanie Fugate. Fugate is described as 5′6″ and 150 pounds with brown medium length hair and hazel eyes.
Police say she was last seen wearing a red shirt on Harper Street. They believe she may be walking east on Leggett Road.
If you know where she is, give Rocky Mount police a call at (252) 972-1411.
