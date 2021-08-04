Sheriff Danny Heath services finalized

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Services for Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath have been finalized.

The 52-year-old Heath died Monday at his home. County officials have not said what brought about his death.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Jones County Civic Center in Trenton with visitation following the service.

Heath was first elected sheriff in 2010 and was a Gulf War veteran.

Memorial funds for the sheriff’s family have been set up. You can send contributions to either of these locations:

SHERIFF DANNY HEATH MEMORIAL FUND State Employees Credit Union

P.O. Box 247

Trenton, NC 28585

Memo: Danny Heath Jones County Sheriff’s Office

792 NC Highway 58 South

Trenton, NC 28558

Memo: Danny Heath

