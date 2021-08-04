Sheriff Danny Heath services finalized
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Services for Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath have been finalized.
The 52-year-old Heath died Monday at his home. County officials have not said what brought about his death.
A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Jones County Civic Center in Trenton with visitation following the service.
Heath was first elected sheriff in 2010 and was a Gulf War veteran.
Memorial funds for the sheriff’s family have been set up. You can send contributions to either of these locations:
|SHERIFF DANNY HEATH MEMORIAL FUND
|State Employees Credit Union
P.O. Box 247
Trenton, NC 28585
Memo: Danny Heath
|Jones County Sheriff’s Office
792 NC Highway 58 South
Trenton, NC 28558
Memo: Danny Heath
