Advertisement

Sheriff Danny Heath services finalized

Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Services for Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath have been finalized.

The 52-year-old Heath died Monday at his home. County officials have not said what brought about his death.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Jones County Civic Center in Trenton with visitation following the service.

Heath was first elected sheriff in 2010 and was a Gulf War veteran.

Memorial funds for the sheriff’s family have been set up. You can send contributions to either of these locations:

SHERIFF DANNY HEATH MEMORIAL FUND
State Employees Credit Union
P.O. Box 247
Trenton, NC 28585
Memo: Danny Heath		Jones County Sheriff’s Office
792 NC Highway 58 South
Trenton, NC 28558
Memo: Danny Heath

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Heavy downpours will continue along and east of highway 17 Wednesday.
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rain ending west to east
Corey Rogerson
Former Beaufort County deputy announces run for sheriff
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Jones County remembering Sheriff Danny Heath
Man dies in Pamlico Sound kayak accident

Latest News

Governor Roy Cooper during a briefing on August 4, 2021.
North Carolina logs another +3,400 COVID-19 cases as Cooper calls for more vaccinations
Richard Moore
Man facing multiple child sex charges
Heavy downpours will keep the risk of flash flooding for coastal areas on Wednesday
Heavy rain threat ending west to east
Heavy downpours will continue along and east of highway 17 Wednesday.
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rain ending west to east