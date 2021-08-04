Advertisement

Rain jeopardizes farmer crops, threatens higher prices for local produce

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy rains this week could threaten crops, devastate farmers and jack up prices for local produce.

Mike Godley, a soybean and cotton farmer in Beaufort County, said the rain in the forecast could drown and rot his crops.

“Could easily have 40% or 50% loss,” he said.

He said he has even more concern for his neighboring farmers who have nearly harvestable crops like corn.

“Flooding and water standing on the surface for a long period of time is detrimental...if there’s water on the land, that means there’s not air in the soil. If there’s not air in the soil, the roots of all these plants don’t grow, and that cuts production,” explained Godley.

The extreme weather not only jeopardizes the success of the plants and the livelihood of the farmers but could also increase consumer prices for local produce.

Though Godley expects some potential loss from the rain, he doesn’t think it will be too bad compared to other weather events the area has seen.

