Pitt County Sheriff’s office hosts National Night Out events

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The rainy weather didn’t dampen the fun for National Night Out in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosted the community at the Grimesland and Belvoir Fire Departments Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies grilled hot dogs and served up chips and snacks and passed out goodies like coloring books for kids.

Community members got to meet Sheriff Paula Dance and the always popular therapy K9, Deputy Drifter, shook paws and traded smiles with kids and his fans on social media.

Sheriff Dance says deputies look forward to the event every year and enjoy building relationships with county residents.

﻿Dance says, “We get to just relax and smile and chum it up with our community and let them get to see us and know who we are and now that we are a part of our community.”

The events were hosted during the afternoon to avoid the rain.

