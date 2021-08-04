Pet of the Week: Baylin Mae

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Known as the “little sass queen,” this adorable pup is looking for a loving home!

Baylin Mae is two months old and believed to be a spaniel terrier mix. Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say she knows how to win just about anyone over and confidence is not something she lacks!

Volunteers say she is like the energizer bunny and will get spurts of energy and the clumsiest zoomies you’ve ever seen.

They also say she is a great pup to train because she catches on to routines quickly. Volunteers suggest she be in a home with other dogs so she can play with them, but they have to be able to take her sass! Volunteers think socialization will help her become the best dog she can be and interested adopters have to be committed to helping her get there.

The humane society is reviewing applications and will set up meet and greets with Baylin Mae soon. For more information, click here.

