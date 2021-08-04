Advertisement

North Carolina logs another +3,400 COVID-19 cases as Cooper calls for more vaccinations

Governor Roy Cooper during a briefing on August 4, 2021.
Governor Roy Cooper during a briefing on August 4, 2021.(UNC-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - On a day that saw another 3,000 cases of COVID-19 logged, Governor Roy Cooper called on more North Carolinians to roll up their sleeve to get vaccinated.

Cooper said during the latest COVID-19 briefing that the state has surged to a 12.2% positivity rate, much higher than the 5% that is the state’s target. He said that’s the highest since our winter surge.

North Carolina logged 3,413 new cases of the virus on Wednesday. Hospitalizations continued their dramatic climb as well with 1,580 people receiving care. That number is more than four times higher than just one month ago.

“I can’t stress enough this sharp rise is driven by the unvaccinated,” Cooper said.

The governor applauded businesses in the state who have made the decision to require vaccines for their employees.

Cooper said that there has been a 42% increase in first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state said that those aged 18 to 49 make up 54% of COVID-19 cases as of July 31st.

The governor referenced the CDC’s announcement of an extension of the eviction moratorium for areas seeing surges of the virus.

Cooper encouraged North Carolinians who need help staying in their homes or paying utilities to check into the Hope program. You can learn more here or call 888-927-5467.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Heavy downpours will continue along and east of highway 17 Wednesday.
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rain ending west to east
Corey Rogerson
Former Beaufort County deputy announces run for sheriff
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Jones County remembering Sheriff Danny Heath
Man dies in Pamlico Sound kayak accident

Latest News

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force deliver an update on COVID-19 cases and...
More North Carolinians getting COVID shot amid delta variant
Vaccine incentive graphic
State offering $100 bonuses for COVID vaccine recipients starting today
State Senate OKs parental consent for children’s virus vaccine
The hope is final approval of the vaccine will motivate more people to get it, prompt more...
Full FDA approval for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could help kids