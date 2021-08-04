North Carolina logs another +3,400 COVID-19 cases as Cooper calls for more vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - On a day that saw another 3,000 cases of COVID-19 logged, Governor Roy Cooper called on more North Carolinians to roll up their sleeve to get vaccinated.

Cooper said during the latest COVID-19 briefing that the state has surged to a 12.2% positivity rate, much higher than the 5% that is the state’s target. He said that’s the highest since our winter surge.

North Carolina logged 3,413 new cases of the virus on Wednesday. Hospitalizations continued their dramatic climb as well with 1,580 people receiving care. That number is more than four times higher than just one month ago.

“I can’t stress enough this sharp rise is driven by the unvaccinated,” Cooper said.

The governor applauded businesses in the state who have made the decision to require vaccines for their employees.

Cooper said that there has been a 42% increase in first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state said that those aged 18 to 49 make up 54% of COVID-19 cases as of July 31st.

The governor referenced the CDC’s announcement of an extension of the eviction moratorium for areas seeing surges of the virus.

Cooper encouraged North Carolinians who need help staying in their homes or paying utilities to check into the Hope program. You can learn more here or call 888-927-5467.

