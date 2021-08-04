New Bern police responding to weather-related crashes

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police say they have been busy responding to single-car crashes Wednesday morning.

The police department posted on Facebook that the majority of crashes are on US-70 caused by inclement weather. The department is reminding drivers to slow down and avoid using cruise control when it’s raining to avoid hydroplaning.

Southern parts of Craven County are in a flash flood warning until 10:15 a.m. and the county is under a flash flood watch until Thursday morning.

