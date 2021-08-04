Advertisement

New Bern police responding to weather-related crashes

Car crashes
Car crashes(New Bern Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police say they have been busy responding to single-car crashes Wednesday morning.

The police department posted on Facebook that the majority of crashes are on US-70 caused by inclement weather. The department is reminding drivers to slow down and avoid using cruise control when it’s raining to avoid hydroplaning.

As the rain continues to come down NBPD is busy responding to single car crashes. Please slow down and increase your...

Posted by City of New Bern, NC Police Department on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Southern parts of Craven County are in a flash flood warning until 10:15 a.m. and the county is under a flash flood watch until Thursday morning.

