New Bern police responding to weather-related crashes
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police say they have been busy responding to single-car crashes Wednesday morning.
The police department posted on Facebook that the majority of crashes are on US-70 caused by inclement weather. The department is reminding drivers to slow down and avoid using cruise control when it’s raining to avoid hydroplaning.
Southern parts of Craven County are in a flash flood warning until 10:15 a.m. and the county is under a flash flood watch until Thursday morning.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.