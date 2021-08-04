NC Senate OKs parental consent for children’s virus vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Young people would need parental permission now before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina in legislation approved unanimously by the state Senate.

The bill voted on Tuesday contains a parent or guardian requirement for vaccines approved by federal regulators for emergency use, such as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

North Carolina law currently allows those under 18 to make the vaccine decision on their own ``if they show the decisional capacity to do so.’’

The consent provision is contained within a bill that also would expand the types of medications immunizing pharmacists can administer.

The bill now must return to the House for consideration.

