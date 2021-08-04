Advertisement

NC announces $100 bonuses for COVID vaccine recipients this month

Vaccine incentive graphic
Vaccine incentive graphic(Associated Press)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is pushing for more residents to get vaccinated with another monetary incentive program.

Governor Cooper says the state will give out $100 gift cards to anyone who gets a COVID-19 shot starting Wednesday.

The program will last through the end of the month and the cards are available to anyone 18 and older at participating sites.

Some of those sites include the Washington, Lenoir and Tyrrell County health departments.

About 35 counties in the state have participating locations.

