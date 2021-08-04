Advertisement

More North Carolinians getting COVID shot amid delta variant

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force deliver an update on COVID-19 cases and...
Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force deliver an update on COVID-19 cases and strategy in the state.(WITN)
By Associated Press and WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Data released by North Carolina state health officials shows residents are coming in for a COVID-19 vaccine in higher numbers. The numbers published Tuesday show at least 74,000 people got their first dose last week. This is the highest weekly count since mid-May. The rise in vaccinations comes as the more contagious delta variant is being widely spread across the state. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said those who come in for a first dose will soon qualify for $100. Over the past month, hospitalizations due to the virus have nearly quadrupled. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends people wear masks in indoor public settings in all but seven of North Carolina’s 100 counties regardless of their vaccination status.

Gov. Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will deliver an update on COVID-19 cases and strategy in the state. You can watch it here at 1:30 PM.

