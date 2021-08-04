Martin General imposing visitor restrictions again

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina hospital is dialing back visitor access to their facility.

Martin General Hospital said starting Thursday it is again restricting all visitation.

No visitors will be allowed in patient rooms or at the emergency department.

The hospital says it’s because of the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the area. It had eased visitor restrictions on March 24th as the spread of the virus lessened.

Martin General says the hospital front entrance will be closed each weekday at 5:00 p.m. and throughout the weekend. Those needing hospital access should enter through the emergency department when the lobby is closed.

Those entering the hospital will go through COVID-19 screening and their temperature taken

Masks will be mandatory, even in a family member’s room

For outpatient procedures, only the patient will be allowed in the treatment area until they need help in walking or they’re underage.

Appointments on the third floor can have one person accompany them

Electronic devices like tablets, phones, chargers, can be dropped off, but families should inquire first before bringing them to the hospital

No visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 patients, or those awaiting test results. Exceptions will be made in end-of-life cases

Visitors are being asked to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before coming inside, and to practice physical distancing

