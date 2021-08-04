Advertisement

Man facing multiple child sex charges

Richard Moore
Richard Moore(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man is jailed on several child sex charges.

Onslow County deputies say Richard Moore was charged with statutory rape by an adult and indecent liberties with a child on Tuesday.

Deputies were contacted back on July 4th by the Department of Social Services that a child was being evaluated at a hospital for sexual assault.

Moore is accused of having sex with the girl who is under 13 years old, according to their investigation.

The 33-year-old Midway Park man was jailed on a $175,000 secured bond.

