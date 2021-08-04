Flash Flood Warning issued for several counties

Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Carteret, southeastern Craven, southeastern Jones, east central Onslow, southern Dare and southeastern Hyde Counties until 10:15 AM Wednesday. At 7:00 am, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Forecast Discussion: A boundary has stalled over ENC and will continue to pump rounds of rain into the area. It should be immediately noted that our inland towns will receive much less rain than our coastal communities. Jacksonville, New Bern, Crystal Coast, Outer Banks, Swan Quarter, and Bath will be the areas getting the most

Scattered storms will greet us on Wednesday morning but most of us will be done with the rain by lunchtime. The Outer Banks and our coastal counties will still have some heavy downpours to deal with Wednesday afternoon. Thursday is trending much drier with just isolated showers hanging on over the Outer Banks.

Heavy downpours will continue along the Outer Banks and Sounds Wednesday (Jim Howard)

Wednesday

Stormy morning across the East. Afternoon will be dry inland but coast will still have storms. Rain chance: 70%. High of 77. Wind: N 10-20.

Thursday

Mostly sunny inland with a 30% chance of rain along the coast. Highs in the low 80ss. Wind: SW 5.