Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rain ending west to east

Flash flooding will remain a risk for immediate coast
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: Low pressure moved along a frontal boundary along our coast Wednesday morning and brought several inches of rain. As of early afternoon Wednesday, the rain is shifting eastward with just the Outer Banks still getting rain. The rain should push off the coast later in the afternoon leaving mostly cloudy skies and a refreshing northeast breeze.

Thursday is trending much drier with just isolated showers hanging on over the Outer Banks. We will keep monitoring area river levers, but fortunately, most of the heavy rain fell over us and not upstream of the major rivers

Wednesday

Rain ending west to east through the afternoon High of 77. Wind: NE 10-20 and stronger on the north coast.

Thursday

Partly sunny with a 20% of a shower with higher chances along the Outer Banks. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind: NW-10.

