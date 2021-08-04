Advertisement

Jacksonville National Night Out events moved to Thursday

National Night Out in Jacksonville has been rescheduled due to inclement weather.
National Night Out in Jacksonville has been rescheduled due to inclement weather.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Heavy rains and storms moving through eastern Carolina caused many National Night Out events across the east to reschedule.

In Jacksonville, National Night Out has been rescheduled to Thursday starting at 5:00 p.m. at Riverwalk Crossing Park.

The event is scheduled to run until 9:00 p.m. with a fireworks show at the end of the night.

More than 100 vendors will line the streets along with about 20 food trucks.

This is a free event to the public and there will also be a free live music performance by the band “Freeway.”

Officials say this is a fun way for the family to meet officers and first responders across the county.

Lt. Christopher Funcke says, “It gives our citizens a chance to come out and talk to our police officers. It gives our officers a chance to meet citizens under not stressful situations. Most of the time when officers meet them they are calling for help or somebody needs something.”

Many law enforcement agencies across the county, along with first responders, will have different displays set up including vehicles for the public to see.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach
Heavy downpours will roll through the area at times Tuesday through Thursday.
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking additional rainfall
File image
UPDATE: Three teens seriously injured in Craven County crash
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Jones County remembering Sheriff Danny Heath

Latest News

Onslow County seeking state help as COVID-19 impacts EMS workers
Onslow County seeking state help as COVID-19 impacts EMS workers
The Pitt County Sheriff's Offices holds National Night Out event.
Pitt County Sheriff’s office hosts National Night Out events
NC Senate OKs parental consent for children’s virus vaccine
Heavy rain in Eastern North Carolina could cause issues for farmers.
Rain jeopardizes farmer crops, threatens higher prices for local produce