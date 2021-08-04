Jacksonville National Night Out events moved to Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Heavy rains and storms moving through eastern Carolina caused many National Night Out events across the east to reschedule.

In Jacksonville, National Night Out has been rescheduled to Thursday starting at 5:00 p.m. at Riverwalk Crossing Park.

The event is scheduled to run until 9:00 p.m. with a fireworks show at the end of the night.

More than 100 vendors will line the streets along with about 20 food trucks.

This is a free event to the public and there will also be a free live music performance by the band “Freeway.”

Officials say this is a fun way for the family to meet officers and first responders across the county.

Lt. Christopher Funcke says, “It gives our citizens a chance to come out and talk to our police officers. It gives our officers a chance to meet citizens under not stressful situations. Most of the time when officers meet them they are calling for help or somebody needs something.”

Many law enforcement agencies across the county, along with first responders, will have different displays set up including vehicles for the public to see.

