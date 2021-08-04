Jacksonville man gets over 30 years in prison for sexually abusing minor

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man will spend the next several decades in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a minor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said that Emilio Moran, 39, was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Court documents say that Moran enticed a minor into a prolonged sexual relationship while living in Okinawa, Japan.

The feds said that the former U.S. Marine was working in Okinawa at the time of the crime and used text messages and gifts to entice the minor into the illegal relationship.

The relationship was discovered by the child’s parents and reported to investigators with the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Moran plead guilty to the crime on August 17th, 2020.

