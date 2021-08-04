Advertisement

How much rain did we get? 24-hour rainfall numbers for parts of ENC

((Source: Pexels))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If it felt like mother nature wouldn’t turn off the faucet over the last 24 hours, you weren’t imagining things.

Some areas of Eastern Carolina managed to log several inches of rainfall.

The largest amount could be found in Carteret County where Beaufort took in well over eight inches of rainfall.

By the numbers (Inches) from the National Weather Service:

LocationInches of Rainfall
Beaufort8.29
Morehead City7.03
Atlantic Beach6.98
Newport6.33
Indian Beach5.31
Lowland5.21
Emerald Isle4.87
Jacksonville4.60
Ocracoke4.45
Rodanthe4.39
Swansboro4.28
Hubert3.95
Havelock3.95
Oriental3.83
New Bern3.75
Columbia3.19
Greenville2.62
Robersonville2.61
Kinston2.42
Wallace2.26
Washington2.05

