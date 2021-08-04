How much rain did we get? 24-hour rainfall numbers for parts of ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If it felt like mother nature wouldn’t turn off the faucet over the last 24 hours, you weren’t imagining things.

Some areas of Eastern Carolina managed to log several inches of rainfall.

The largest amount could be found in Carteret County where Beaufort took in well over eight inches of rainfall.

By the numbers (Inches) from the National Weather Service:

Location Inches of Rainfall Beaufort 8.29 Morehead City 7.03 Atlantic Beach 6.98 Newport 6.33 Indian Beach 5.31 Lowland 5.21 Emerald Isle 4.87 Jacksonville 4.60 Ocracoke 4.45 Rodanthe 4.39 Swansboro 4.28 Hubert 3.95 Havelock 3.95 Oriental 3.83 New Bern 3.75 Columbia 3.19 Greenville 2.62 Robersonville 2.61 Kinston 2.42 Wallace 2.26 Washington 2.05

