Greenville doesn’t let rain stop them from participating in National Night Out
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain didn’t stop one city from participating in National Night Out.
Greenville held its annual community relationship building campaign Tuesday night.
Several neighborhoods across Greenville participated by giving away school supplies, food, and allowing the community to interact with law enforcement.
Greenville Police say events like this are important, especially after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic.
Greenville PD discussed doing more events like this in the future.
