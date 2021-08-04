Greenville doesn’t let rain stop them from participating in National Night Out

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain didn’t stop one city from participating in National Night Out.

Greenville held its annual community relationship building campaign Tuesday night.

Several neighborhoods across Greenville participated by giving away school supplies, food, and allowing the community to interact with law enforcement.

Greenville Police say events like this are important, especially after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

“I think it really comes down to trust and now more than ever it’s so important for us as a police department to have trust of our community. This past year with all the civil unrest and add COVID on top of that, it’s really limited our ability to have that face-to-face interaction. I think now more than ever, having that opportunity to do so is very important.”

Greenville PD discussed doing more events like this in the future.

