Heavy rain threat ending west to east

Forecast Discussion: The Outer Banks and our coastal counties still have some heavy downpours to deal with Wednesday afternoon, but the rest of the area is seeing rain free conditions as the system which brought several inches of rain is moving off the coast. Thursday is trending much drier with just isolated showers hanging on over the Outer Banks.

Rain totals for the 24 hour period ending Wednesday morning at 10am find Morehead City with 7.03″ as the highest reporting city. A remote location 15 miles north of Beaufort in Carteret County reported 8.29″ as the greatest amount.

Other rain reports include Greenville with 2.51′”, Kinston with 2.42″, Jacksonville with 4.60″, New Bern with 3.35″, Havelock with3.95″, Washington with 2.05″, Wallace with 2.26″, and Oriental with 3.83″.

Heavy downpours will continue along the Outer Banks and Sounds Wednesday (Jim Howard)

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy skies inland as rain exits the Outer Banks. Afternoon rain chance: 30% inland and 70% coast. High of 77. Wind: N 10-20.

Thursday

Mostly sunny inland with a 30% chance of rain along the coast. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: NW-10.