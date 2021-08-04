Advertisement

Dropbox for old American Flags now available at Jacksonville City Hall

Jacksonville city hall now has a place for people to drop off old, damaged American flags.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Jacksonville City Hall has added a retired American Flag dropbox.

The box is near the front door of city hall and it is there for the public to drop off worn, damaged or tattered American Flags.

The flags that are dropped off will be taken and disposed of properly and respectfully by the Disabled American Veterans, Onslow County Chapter 16.

Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips says, “We are very proud to do this. We had several questions in the past about what do I do with my flag? This is the proper way to do it.”

Jacksonville has several military bases and officials tell us they are proud to offer this avenue for the public to further honor our nation and those who fight to protect our freedom.

