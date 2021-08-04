Craven County organization advises people fearing eviction to be proactive during the moratorium

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The CDC has issued a new eviction moratorium, keeping a few beds in homeless shelters empty for the time being. “More time hasn’t presented a solution; it’s presented a cushion for us to find solutions,” said Zeb Hough the Executive Director of Religious Community Services.

Religious Community Services, also known as RCS, helps connect people in need with available resources.

The new moratorium extends through October 3rd. Hough said people should not take it for granted. “Don’t take this new amount of time as license to just set it aside.”

The ban applies to areas that have substantial and high levels of virus transmission. According to the CDC’s website, almost every county in North Carolina is in that category. This comes as a previous moratorium lapsed over the weekend.

“What I can say is a lot of these individuals have not been inactive during this whole time. They’ve been very proactive,” said Hough.

He advises people to take these months to communicate with landlords, gather information and know how much you owe. “Know that number, it’s scary, but get the information, have the documentation, have affidavits from your landlord.”

While a court could rule the newest moratorium unconstitutional, many are thinking it could provide just enough time.

“The hope is that, people will get the help that they need to get back on their feet and, that they will not have to experience any homelessness, but we’re here if they need us,” said Onslow Community Outreach Shelter Director, Cindy Williams.

The state is also offering help for low income renters who have been impacted by the pandemic through the “HOPE” program. The program has made changes recently, increasing the cap on financial rewards for every new applicant as of August 1st. “HOPE” is also allowing landlords to refer tenants who are struggling to make payments.

