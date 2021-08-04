Advertisement

COOPER: New York governor should resign

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Gov. Roy Cooper joined a number of other Democratic governors Wednesday in calling for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following Tuesday’s release of a New York Attorney General’s report corroborating multiple sexual harassment claims against Cuomo.

“The Attorney General’s report in New York is troubling,” Cooper said in a written statement to WRAL. “I cannot speak for any other governors, but I believe Governor Cuomo should step aside.”

The statement came in response to a Tuesday request from WRAL News for Cooper’s position. When news of the allegations against Cuomo broke months ago, Cooper said a full investigation was needed.

Cooper is vice chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, a group that helps elect Democratic governors across the country. Cuomo is a Democrat as well.

In addition to the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, his administration is accused of deliberately undercounting nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

