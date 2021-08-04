Advertisement

2021 Hurricane Season Forecast Update

NOAA releases seasonal forecast update
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season forecast on Wednesday, August 4th. The forecast increases the odds of an above average number of storms from 60% to 65%.

NOAA updates the seasonal forecast
NOAA updates the seasonal forecast(WITN)

The number of tropical storms expected to form is now in the range of 15 to 21. The number of hurricanes is 7 to 10 and the number of intense hurricanes is between 3 and 5.

As of August 4th, 5 named storms have formed in the Atlantic basin with Elsa being the last. The next name to be used will be Fred.

The number of storms has no reflection on the threat level for any particular location since it only takes 1 storm to be destructive. For example, the year Category 5 Hurricane Andrew cut a swath across South Florida was a below active hurricane season for number of storms with only 8 named storms that year. Some more recent years with record numbers of storms have seen many miss populated areas.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts through November with September 10th the average peak of the season. For Eastern North Carolina, August through October is our prime time to watch the tropical skies. The WITN Weather Authority will give you the latest First Alert Tropical Forecast as the season continues.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Heavy downpours will continue along and east of highway 17 Wednesday.
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rain ending west to east
Corey Rogerson
Former Beaufort County deputy announces run for sheriff
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Jones County remembering Sheriff Danny Heath
Man dies in Pamlico Sound kayak accident

Latest News

Heavy downpours will keep the risk of flash flooding for coastal areas on Wednesday
Heavy rain threat ending west to east
Heavy downpours will continue along and east of highway 17 Wednesday.
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rain ending west to east
Potential Rainfall through Wednesday
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Flash Flood Watch Tuesday through Thursdsay
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Do humans change the weather?