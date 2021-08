DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More than 2,000 people are without power in Duplin County Wednesday morning.

Duke Energy says fallen trees or limbs damaged power lines, cutting electricity to about 2,400 people near Warsaw and Kenansville.

Parts of Duplin County are without electricity, according to Duke Energy's power outage map. (Duke Energy)

The outage is expected to be restored by 11 a.m.

