Wilson Police investigating murder-suicide

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say that a teenager is dead following an murder-suicide this past week.

Wilson Police said officers went to a possible burglary in progress at a home on the 200 block of Canal Street this past Thursday.

There they said they found a window open and discovered the bodies of Jacqueline Vargas, 16, and Jose Lopez, 38, both of Wilson.

Investigators believe that Lopez killed Vargas before taking his own life.

Police said this continues to be an active investigation and ask anyone with information to call them at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

