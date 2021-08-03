Williamston Commissioners take steps to demolition collapsing building

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Williamston Commissioners are taking the next steps to deal with a building that’s falling down.

The commissioners met Monday night to discuss what to do next with the old Tarheel Apartment Building on Main Street.

The building was condemned a couple of weeks ago by the Martin County Building Inspector.

Drone video shows the roof of the building collapsing.

Structural engineers came in to look at the property and commissioners formally approved going out to bid for demolition of the building, as well as approval of the SS Custom Cycle Inc. moving temporarily to the old police department building during the demolition.

Commissioners also agreed to have barricades set up without exceeding $4,800.

A special meeting will be held on August 9th at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the bids.

If there aren’t at least three bids on the table, they will rebid in 7 days.

