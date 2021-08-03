Advertisement

Threat of rising evictions looms in North Carolina

(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Legal Aid of North Carolina is seeing strong demand for assistance from residents who cannot afford to pay their rent. The non-profit law firm that helps low-income renters facing the threat of eviction is inundated with calls and struggling to keep up with demand.

Pandemic-induced job loss, a COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant and a lack of awareness of state and local rental assistance programs are creating extra cause for concern.

The state still has hundreds of millions of unspent dollars available to help cover rental costs. About 1 in 13 North Carolina tenants have no confidence they’ll be able to make next month’s rent.

