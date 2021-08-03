Advertisement

State troopers investigating head-on crash in Duplin County

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash in Duplin County.

State troopers say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning on Highway 111 near Donald K. Outlaw Road. The road is currently closed near the intersection and law enforcement is there directing traffic.

WITN is working to get more information on the crash. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach
File image
UPDATE: Three teens seriously injured in Craven County crash
File image
Three seriously injured in crash in Craven County
Heavy downpours will roll through the area at times Tuesday through Thursday.
First Alert Weather Days: Tuesday through Thursday

Latest News

Onslow County seeking state help as COVID-19 impacts EMS workers
Onslow County seeking state help as COVID-19 impacts EMS workers
Sheriff Heath suddenly passed away on Monday.
Jones County remembering Sheriff Danny Heath
Some National Night Out activities delayed or canceled due to weather
Heavy downpours will roll through the area at times Tuesday through Thursday.
First Alert Weather Days: Tuesday through Thursday