State offering $100 Summer Cards for first time COVID-19 vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Those who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine yet can get themselves a $100 card at some vaccine sites.

The state said it is now offering the $100 Summer Cards to help offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated.

The cards will be given out beginning August 4th and running through August 31st.

They are available to anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligible sites can be found in Craven, Duplin, Lenoir, Martin, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington counties.

Click here to find a vaccination site.

