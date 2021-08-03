Advertisement

State offering $100 Summer Cards for first time COVID-19 vaccinations

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Those who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine yet can get themselves a $100 card at some vaccine sites.

The state said it is now offering the $100 Summer Cards to help offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated.

The cards will be given out beginning August 4th and running through August 31st.

They are available to anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligible sites can be found in Craven, Duplin, Lenoir, Martin, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington counties.

Click here to find a vaccination site.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away
Shock and sadness being expressed over the death of Jones County sheriff
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach
Heavy downpours will roll through the area at times Tuesday through Thursday.
First Alert Weather Days: Tuesday through Thursday
File image
UPDATE: Three teens seriously injured in Craven County crash
File image
Three seriously injured in crash in Craven County

Latest News

Masks will be required for people inside buildings on ECU's campus.
ECU requiring masks indoors regardless of vaccination status
Nash County school board follows CDC guidance requiring masks for fall semester
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague
In a sign of progress, Louisiana is one of eight states with high COVID-19 case counts where...
COVID-19 vaccine requirements 'growing trend' across US