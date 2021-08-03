Sports Spotlight: Dudley a perfect score on ACT, perfect fit with D.H. Conley football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school sports season got underway on Monday. D.H. Conley football has a player who puts the student in student-athlete. Senior Caleb Dudley is this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“Studying, being prepared, and knowing what was going to be on the test. I had taken it before,” says D.H. Conley senior football player Caleb Dudley, “I kind of had a good idea and came in confident, focused, and just got a good score. I’m happy with it.”

D.H. Conley senior football player Caleb Dudley’s good score. A 36. Perfect on the ACT. It him ranks him in the top third of 1 percent in the nation.

“Super excited, my parents were super excited with it, my friends, it was unreal.

Like football...

“He is very structured in his routines,” says D.H. Conley head football coach Nate Conner, “and he balances his schedule very very maturely.”

...Caleb’s process of preparing has created options.

“I’m going to go to law school and be a lawyer, hopefully go to a nice University,” says Caleb, “We’re still trying to figure what school I want to go to.”

Like his test score, Dudley has made a perfect fit on the Vikings roster.

“We love having him and he is a dream to coach,” says Conner, “He does everything you need him to. You don’t have to ask him to do things, he is a self-starter. He’s just a fantastic teammate.”

“He’s the best teammate,” says D.H. Conley senior quarterback Bryce Jackson, “He’s a good friend on and off the field. You know, you need a ride home he’s got you. Do you need help with plays he’s got you.”

Caleb hopes to play both wide receiver and defensive back this season for Conley.

“Knowing what routes are coming, the motions, the steps it’s definitely helpful,” says Dudley, “Just having the knowledge of the place and help my teammates out.”

He’s preparing to be ready for a big senior season.

“Put up some stats, and help the team win. Play both sides of the ball,” says Caleb, “Get as many wins as possible and go to the end of the year and hopefully be playing in December.”

