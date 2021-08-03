Advertisement

Pitt County ranked a top 10 digital county

Pitt County has been named in the Top 10 of the 2021 Digital Counties Survey
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A county here in the east is being recognized for its online excellence.

Pitt County has been named in the top 10 of the 2021 digital counties survey.

The Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties conducts the survey annually and ranked Pitt County fifth in its population category this year.

The survey recognizes initiatives to streamline government services, as well as other capabilities including cybersecurity, and digital efforts towards disaster response and recovery.

Last year the county upgraded its security practices while expanding online access to services for residents and county employees working remotely during the pandemic.

Pitt County Deputy Manager Mike Taylor says, “Our staff still had to continue to deliver services so we had to re-imagine how those services would be delivered and technology became a critical part of that.”

The county moved up two spots in the rankings from last year.

