Opening day of high school fall sports, a short offseason for football teams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the high school football season in the spring it has just been weeks since they finished playing. They are back at it today for day one of the high school football season. The short offseason means they are starting a little ahead of what they normally do for day one of fall camp.

“We’ve been working for it for a long time,” says J.H. Rose running back Michael Allen, “The season never really stopped for us. So it’s day one officially, but not really.”

“This team is excited to be here. We got some pieces coming back that are really going to help us out and we also got some pieces coming up from the JV program that did really good last year also so,” says JH Rose Head Coach Will Bland, “I’m very excited. I think the community you can feel the excitement. So just ready to get some football going.”

These guys are very fresh on what our schematics are, our fundamentals. We carried it right into our summer and build off of that,” says D.H. Conley Head Coach Nate Conner, “It is a little different coming from a full spring season, playing full games in April, and having a full scheme in then. It’s a little fresher in the mind.”

“It definitely does,” says D.H. Conley quarterback Bryce Jackson, “Especially with plays and going over the same kind of stuff. Pretty used to it from last season. It’s nice to get back out here after a short offseason. Get back and ready to go.”

It wasn’t just football getting underway today. It was all fall high school sports. Across campus at DH Conley the defending state champion volleyball team was starting to find their team for this fall.

“We won the state title but that doesn’t mean anything this year. It all restarts. Every team is a new team. If we are even going to make a run for it we got to put in the work now,” says D.H. Conley senior middle blocker Ella Philpot, “We lost a few seniors but we have a good class coming in. We have a bunch of returners. I’m excited to see how tryouts turn out to see who is on the team.”

