North Carolina Rep. Jerry Carter, longtime Baptist minister, dies at 66

NC Rep. Jerry Carter
NC Rep. Jerry Carter(ncleg.gov)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A sitting member of the North Carolina House has died.

Republican Rep. Jerry Carter of Rockingham County died early Tuesday at Duke Hospital in Durham at age 66. Carter was senior pastor at Reidsville Baptist, the church he founded more than 30 years ago.

Assistant pastor Aaron Shelton says Carter died from complications after surgery to treat a rare gastrointestinal disorder.

State leaders praised Carter for his service. He was first elected to the House in 2018, and chaired the Families, Children and Aging Policy Committee.

He also served in the Army and as a chaplain with the state highway patrol.

