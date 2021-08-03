North Carolina Education Lottery to add Monday night Powerball drawings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinians will soon have more chances to win a life-changing jackpot.

The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced a third weekly drawing will be added for the national Powerball game beginning Aug. 23.

“The change creates the possibility of adding millions to someone’s Monday nights. We hope North Carolinians enjoy having an extra chance each week to win a jackpot.”

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and increase each drawing until they are won.

So far, five North Carolina players have won jackpots.

Drawings will take place Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. beginning Aug. 23.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.