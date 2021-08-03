North Carolina Education Lottery to add Monday night Powerball drawings
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinians will soon have more chances to win a life-changing jackpot.
The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced a third weekly drawing will be added for the national Powerball game beginning Aug. 23.
Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and increase each drawing until they are won.
So far, five North Carolina players have won jackpots.
Drawings will take place Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. beginning Aug. 23.
