North Carolina Education Lottery to add Monday night Powerball drawings

Powerball
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinians will soon have more chances to win a life-changing jackpot.

The North Carolina Education Lottery has announced a third weekly drawing will be added for the national Powerball game beginning Aug. 23.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and increase each drawing until they are won.

So far, five North Carolina players have won jackpots.

Drawings will take place Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. beginning Aug. 23.

