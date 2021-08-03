No mask decision yet from Pitt County Board of Education

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -School boards have been addressing the issue of whether kids will have to wear masks when they return, but still no decision in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Board of Education held a meeting Monday night, but masks in the classroom were not on the agenda.

That didn’t stop parents and board members from discussing it in the public comment period.

Some parents said their child is scared to be in school for fear of catching COVID-19 and they think masks should be mandatory for students and teachers.

Another parent said children have been brainwashed to think masks are normal.

Board members say tension is high and there are a lot of opinions about this issue but they appreciate the feedback they’ve received from parents and teachers.

Members say they will talk more about masks at their meeting on August 16th.

