Advertisement

No mask decision yet from Pitt County Board of Education

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -School boards have been addressing the issue of whether kids will have to wear masks when they return, but still no decision in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Board of Education held a meeting Monday night, but masks in the classroom were not on the agenda.

That didn’t stop parents and board members from discussing it in the public comment period.

Some parents said their child is scared to be in school for fear of catching COVID-19 and they think masks should be mandatory for students and teachers.

Another parent said children have been brainwashed to think masks are normal.

Board members say tension is high and there are a lot of opinions about this issue but they appreciate the feedback they’ve received from parents and teachers.

Members say they will talk more about masks at their meeting on August 16th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Rainfall through Wednesday
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy Monday with only stray showers
Eric Kyle Kelly, 35, faces charges after a break-in, fire in Lenoir County.
Kinston man faces charges in break-in, fire at Speedway
File image
Stokes man dies in crash involving lawn mower, van
Purple and yellow flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches.
Purple flags fly on Saturday at Emerald Isle beaches
File image
Three seriously injured in crash in Craven County

Latest News

Downtown Williamston building condemned.
Williamston Commissioners take steps to demolition collapsing building
Pitt County has been named in the Top 10 of the 2021 Digital Counties Survey
Pitt County ranked a top 10 digital county
Pitt County ranked a top 10 digital county
Pitt County ranked a top 10 digital county
ECU received $48.3 million in donations for fiscal year 2021
ECU received $48.3 million in donations for fiscal year 2021