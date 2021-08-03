Nearly 100 volunteers participated in Greenville’s “Splash for Trash” event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville announced nearly 100 volunteers took part in the third-annual “Splash for Trash” cleanup event Saturday.

The third-annual Splash for Trash, hosted by Greenville Noon Rotary , drew nearly 100 volunteers to Town Common on...

On July 31, volunteers joined in cleanup efforts in the Tar River. Officials say most of the trash collected included plastic bottles, but volunteers also removed building materials, playground and sports equipment, tires and more.

Trash was collected using reusable mesh and compostable bags. Plastics are scheduled to be recycled by Greenville-based RAW Plastic – Restoring Another Waterway.

