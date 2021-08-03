Nearly 100 volunteers participated in Greenville’s “Splash for Trash” event
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville announced nearly 100 volunteers took part in the third-annual “Splash for Trash” cleanup event Saturday.
On July 31, volunteers joined in cleanup efforts in the Tar River. Officials say most of the trash collected included plastic bottles, but volunteers also removed building materials, playground and sports equipment, tires and more.
Trash was collected using reusable mesh and compostable bags. Plastics are scheduled to be recycled by Greenville-based RAW Plastic – Restoring Another Waterway.
