Nash County school board follows CDC guidance requiring masks for fall semester

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students and staff in preschool through high school will be masking up this fall in Nash County.

The Nash Board of Education approved required facemask wearing for students and staff in grades Pre-K through 12 for the 2021-2022 semester.

The board said one of the factor’s weighing in favor of this decision was that children under 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination.

That decision also includes having to wear a mask while on buses and other group school transportation.

School visitors will also be required to follow the protocol.

The system said that the mask option will be monitored each month based on consultation with the Nash County Health Department.

